AMBER ALERT: 2 children missing after Michigan carjacking

BURTON, Mich. (AP) -- Authorities are searching for two young children whose mother says they were in a car that was stolen from a Michigan gas station.

An Amber Alert was issued for the 2-year-old girl and a baby boy after their mother said they were taken about 7 a.m. today from a gas station in the Flint-area community of Burton. The alert says a man suspected of stealing the car is being sought.

The car is described as a blue 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with a Michigan license plate number DKZ4121.

WNEM-TV interviewed the mother, who says she went inside to buy cigarettes and a lighter while the children were in the backseat.

The Associated Press left a message seeking information from Burton police. State police say that agency is handling the case.