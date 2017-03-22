CONSUMER ALERT: ATV recall due to fires - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

CONSUMER ALERT: ATV recall due to fires

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

ATVs are being recalled after 45 reports of fires.

The recall involves model year 2015 and 2016 Polaris Sportsman ATVs. Polaris has received nearly 800 reports of incidents.

The ATVs were sold nationwide from May 2014 through this month.

To check if your ATV is being recalled, click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.