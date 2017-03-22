Iowa Senate Bill would ban bathroom cameras

A bill dealing with security cameras in bathrooms at public libraries has been introduced in the Iowa Senate.

Cameras have been in place at the Iowa City Public Library for more than a decade, but a recent complaint led the ACLU to send a letter to the library.

The bill would require any existing cameras to come down before July 1st.

It would also ban cameras from bathrooms at public schools and other state offices.

