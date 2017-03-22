3rd day of confirmation hearings - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

3rd day of confirmation hearings

Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch enter a third day today.

Republicans predict he'll win confirmation.

But a growing number of Democrats are calling for Gorsuch's confirmation to be delayed because of the FBI investigation of ties between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley says that's "ridiculous."

