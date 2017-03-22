Teacher accused of sex with student smiles in mugshot

A Texas high school anatomy teacher has been arrested for having an improper relationship with a student, police say.

According to the Lockhart Police Department, 27-year-old Sarah Fowlkes of Lockhart High School, "engaged in sexual contact" with a 17-year-old male student earlier this month.

Police told NBC Austin affiliate KXAN Fowlkes turned herself in on Monday and bonded out later that day.

Fowlkes attorney, Jason Nassour, said his client is innocent and that's why she's smiling in her mug shot.

"You've got a young lady who was arrested on the statement of a 17-year-old kid with no corroborating evidence. This isn't a guilty person sitting there like they just got caught," said Nassour. "When everything's fleshed out it won't be as it appears."

Fowlkes has been employed with the Lockhart Independent School District since October 2014, according to KXAN.

She has since been suspended by the district pending an investigation.