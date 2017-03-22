Iowa volunteers making weighted blankets for those in need - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa volunteers making weighted blankets for those in need

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
INDEPENDENCE (KWWL) -

An eastern Iowa group is making weighted blankets for those facing different struggles

It's a new project started by a group in independence called wild thunder rain.

The group of volunteers wanted to find a way to help people.

They started making weighted blankets.

So far, they've given these blankets to sexual assault survivors.

A little girl battling brain cancer.

And a boy diagnosed with Autism and ADHD.

The blankets help them feel protected, calm, and comfortable. 

The volunteers crochet each blanket.

They're all different weights and sizes depending on who they're for.

Some of the wild thunder rains volunteers have dealt with problems in the past -- they're helping people going through similar situations.

If you or someone you know would like to receive or make a blanket, you can message Wildthunder's Rain Facebook page. 

You can also email our morning reporter Amanda Gilbert at agilbert@kwwl.com for more information on how to help out.

