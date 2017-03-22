Age is just a number for two Strawberry Point brothers

If you've spent much time in Strawberry Point, there's a good chance you've run into the Scott brothers.

Their work is well known throughout the community, and they often spend mornings having coffee with whoever wants to stop by.

What's really impressive about them, though, is that Alvin is 96-years-old and Frederick is 93.

Together, they have nearly 190 years of experience, and they show no signs of slowing down.

What's their secret?

"Hard work," Frederick says.

"That's right," Alvin agrees.

It's as easy as that: work.

And it's been that way for a long time.



"We had to work on the farm. We didn't have a tractor, so we had horses. Milked 28 cows by hand, picked 60 acres of corn by hand," Frederick said.

He keeps busy installing windows and doors throughout town, while Alvin is a caretaker for nearly 30 apartments.

It's work they love, and don't intend to stop anytime soon.

We asked if they ever plan on retiring. Their answer?

"No, we just enjoy working."