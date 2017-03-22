HAPPENING NOW: Marion house badly damaged in morning fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Marion house badly damaged in morning fire

MARION (KWWL) -

Marion firefighters say the house was badly damaged in the morning fire. 

They say everyone inside did get out safely. 

Right now, firefighters are battling a house fire in Marion.

The house is on 13th St.

Firefighters tell us they were dispatched around 2:25 a.m. and are still working to put out the fire.

Few other details are available at this time.

We'll update this story as we learn more.

