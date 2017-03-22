Polaris recalling thousands of ATVs

More than 19,000 Polaris all-terrain vehicles are being recalled following reports of more than 45 fires.



The recall involves all model year 2015 and 2016 Polaris Sportsman 850 and 1000 model ATVs. The right side panel heat shield can melt, posing burn and fire hazards.



Polaris has received nearly 800 reports of incidents, including 47 fires and four minor burn injuries.



The ATVs were sold nationwide from May 2014 through this month.

To check if your ATV is being recalled, click here.

