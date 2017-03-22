Polaris recalling thousands of ATVs - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Polaris recalling thousands of ATVs

Posted: Updated:
Written by Michelle Corless, Producer
Connect
(KWWL) -

More than 19,000 Polaris all-terrain vehicles are being recalled following reports of more than 45 fires.

The recall involves all model year 2015 and 2016 Polaris Sportsman 850 and 1000 model ATVs. The right side panel heat shield can melt, posing burn and fire hazards.

Polaris has received nearly 800 reports of incidents, including 47 fires and four minor burn injuries.

The ATVs were sold nationwide from May 2014 through this month.

To check if your ATV is being recalled, click here.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.