Fireworks could soon be legal in the state - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fireworks could soon be legal in the state

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jessica Hartman, Multimedia Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
DES MOINES (KWWL) -

Iowans may be celebrating 4th of July with a big bang this year.

The Iowa Senate passing a bill Tuesday evening that would make consumer fireworks legal to sell in the state.

"As a firefighter myself, it's time, when it comes to fireworks, to balance both economic freedom and public safety," said Sen. Jeff Danielson (D-Cedar Falls) when the bill passed the committee earlier this year in an interview with WHO-TV. "We do that with a host of consumer products that have associated risks with them. And fireworks is the only product that we treat the way we do."

The bill now goes to the House for consideration.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.