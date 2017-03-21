Fireworks could soon be legal in the state

Iowans may be celebrating 4th of July with a big bang this year.

The Iowa Senate passing a bill Tuesday evening that would make consumer fireworks legal to sell in the state.

"As a firefighter myself, it's time, when it comes to fireworks, to balance both economic freedom and public safety," said Sen. Jeff Danielson (D-Cedar Falls) when the bill passed the committee earlier this year in an interview with WHO-TV. "We do that with a host of consumer products that have associated risks with them. And fireworks is the only product that we treat the way we do."

The bill now goes to the House for consideration.