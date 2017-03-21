Professor at Webster University dies during class - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Professor at Webster University dies during class

Posted: Updated:
KSDK -

An adjunct professor died while teaching a class at Webster University near St. Louis, Missouri, Tuesday morning.

Renee Hirshfield suffered a medical emergency during a Tuesday morning film class in the university's Sverdrup Building, a statement from Eric Rothenbuhler, the dean of the School of Communications, said. She was also an adjunct professor at Southwestern Illinois College.

Students called 911 and performed CPR after Hirshfield collapsed. First responders arrived on the scene and continued medical aid, but she could not be revived.

Her family has been alerted.

The university said counselors met with some of the students Tuesday morning, and will meet with the whole class on Thursday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.