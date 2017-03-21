Professor at Webster University dies during class

An adjunct professor died while teaching a class at Webster University near St. Louis, Missouri, Tuesday morning.

Renee Hirshfield suffered a medical emergency during a Tuesday morning film class in the university's Sverdrup Building, a statement from Eric Rothenbuhler, the dean of the School of Communications, said. She was also an adjunct professor at Southwestern Illinois College.

Students called 911 and performed CPR after Hirshfield collapsed. First responders arrived on the scene and continued medical aid, but she could not be revived.

Her family has been alerted.

The university said counselors met with some of the students Tuesday morning, and will meet with the whole class on Thursday.