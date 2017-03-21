University Avenue changes coming to Waterloo

Revamping, updating, and changing University Avenue continues as construction begins for the season.

The lane changes causing some confusion on Tuesday, with drivers having to hop the median to get back in the right lane.

Cedar Falls is seeing the changes now, but this is really a tale of two cities.

Waterloo, after obtaining University Avenue from the state last year, had its first public meeting on the project, Tuesday.

University Avenue in Waterloo not without its share of problems.

The city looking to change the landscape of the thoroughfare and planning to take it from six to four lanes.

The lane changes, one of many possibilities discussed at the first public meeting.

"Traffic volumes probably really don't support six lanes anymore and probably haven't for awhile. Even with the projections for the future, four lanes would be adequate. Plus, by reducing the width of the road, it gives us the opportunity to put in sidewalks and trails," said Waterloo City Engineer Eric Thorson.

Kim and Austin Murray live near University Avenue and are looking for the safest option for their young son.

Some of the proposed plans for Waterloo include roundabouts.

"We really don't want one at our intersection because we are afraid that it will take up part of our property and we are afraid it wouldn't be very safe for our son to play," said Kim Murray.

"But where they have it drawn, it looks pretty good. It makes sense at Fletcher and University," said Austin Murray.

Waterloo still in the preliminary stages of planning its vision for University Avenue. But, just across the dividing line, Cedar Falls is heavy in construction creating their vision for University Avenue.

"I mean within three hours the whole street is torn up. It's unbelievable, and I'm lost and I can't get around," said one driver going through the new construction on the Cedar Falls side.

Many drivers confused during the changes and looking forward to the finish.

"Some of the older people don't like roundabouts, but it is going to keep the traffic flowing," said Robert Troutner, who lives on the Cedar Falls side of University Avenue.

The two cities are working together; planning to complete both sides of midway drive this summer, rather than have the area under construction at separate times for each city's plan.

For those who would like to keep up with the latest on the Waterloo project, starting Wednesday you can go to the "University Avenue Waterloo, Iowa" Facebook page.