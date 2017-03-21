SUV crashes into Marion store - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

SUV crashes into Marion store

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
MARION (KWWL) -

A young driver crashes an SUV into an empty store in downtown Marion.

Police say the girl was driving with her learner's permit and her dad in the car.  Officers say she mistakenly went forward instead of backwards, crashing into the glass and into the store.

Nobody was inside at the time, and nobody was hurt.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.