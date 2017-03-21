Destined to fall in love? Two babies named Romeo and Juliet

They are destined to fall in love.

Two babies, born just hours and feet apart from one another, were named Romeo and Juliet.

It happened in a South Carolina hospital.

NBC reporting Cassie Clayshulte Photography shared pictures of the newborns on Facebook and the story has gone viral.

It was Sunday, at 2:06 pm, Morgan and Edwin Hernandez welcomed a baby boy into the world. They named him Romeo.

In the next room 18 hours later, little Juliet was born to Christiana and Allan Shifflett.

The parents of both newborns had picked their names very early on. In fact, the couples did not meet until after their children were born.