Rep. Rod Blum against current Obamacare replacement

Sommer Steiner, Producer
Congressman Rod Blum reveals on Twitter he's against the proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act.
The Republican tweeting "#AHCA doesn't do enough to lower premiums for hardworking Americans. I'm a "no" on current version - need to drive down actual costs! #IA01"
 

