Baconfest coming to Waterloo

The 4th Annual Cedar Valley Baconfest will come to Waterloo on Saturday, March 25, at McElroy Auditorium.

Tickets are on sale in advance for $20, and $25 at the door. They are available at the offices of Cedar Valley Broadcasting at 721 Shirley Street, or online at www.cedarvalleybaconfest.com.

Shows will be at 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The event will feature more than 16 area and state-wide restaurants and caterers who will present bacon inspired food samples. The admission price will also provide attendees free bacon samples, a swag bag, a bacon eating contest, bacon costume contest, live music and cash bar.

Food samples served at the event must feature bacon, and free bacon will also be available with the purchase of a ticket.

Some of the businesses who will be part of the event include: Chad’s Pizza, Hansen’s Dairy, Martin Brothers, Workaholic Services, Hormel Bacon, Scratch Cupcakery, Fahr Beverage, Beck’s Taproom, Nobel Oak, Zsavooz, Marco’s Pizza, Flip’s Catering, Damon’s Sports Bar & Grill, and Cherry Creek Grill.