From a coma to walking on his own, Leighton Pullin's recovery

(KWWL)- From intensive care to walking and talking, 7-year-old Leighton Pullin's family is calling him a miracle.

The term "Leighton Strong" is getting mightier by the month.

Back in October, Leighton didn't look both ways when trying to get to a friend's house across the street off of W. 11th Street in Waterloo. A pickup truck hit Leighton, leaving him with severe head injuries, a fractured skull, and broken bones. He was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in critical condition.

Spending weeks in a coma, doctors prepared his family for the worst. With no other choice, the family was about to take him off life support, but this little fighter wasn't giving up.

He has put in a lot of hard work at Covenant Hospital's Rehab Center. His family says his recovery has been stunning doctors. By November, he was communicating with his hand, sitting up in a wheelchair. Two months later, he learned to speak again and was even standing up with some help.

Now, a video on Facebook shows him walking without any help. His grandma says he practices all the time.

Leighton is currently living with his grandma.

His mother, Melisa, is also doing well. We're told she's getting some help after meth charges. A Facebook post from her account says "this little boy fought hard for his life, so i can fight through this."