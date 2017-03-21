Cedar Rapids mosque receives more than 100 letters of support

An area mosque says they have not received a single threat but instead more than 100 letters of support.

This comes after the Islamic Center of Des Moines received a threatening note over the weekend.

The Mother Mosque of America in Cedar Rapids is the oldest standing mosque in the country and they say letters of love and support have been pouring in.

"You are loved, our country is stronger and better with you in it," reads one letter.

"Thank you for making our community stronger," reads another.

Messages of love are coming from across the state and nationwide as far away as California.

"It is the fuel that keeps us going," says Imam Taha Tawil, Executive Director of Mother Mosque of America.

Encouraging voice mails have been left on the mosque phone.

"Please know that you are supported, you are loved," we heard one say.

Tawil says for him this isn't about politics.

"We love our president, we have no problem. I am not in politics to begin with so whoever the president I still pray for him or her, whoever the president is."

Instead Tawil says it's about acceptance and he wants to send this message.

"We want to live together in peace and harmony. Please understand that we are Americans like you and we love this country and we are here to demonstrate the constitution of this country."

On Sunday a circle will be formed around the mosque to show support for Muslims, anyone is welcome to join the peaceful demonstration, the gathering will begin at 2:45 p.m.



