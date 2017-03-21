Crash slows traffic on I-380 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Crash slows traffic on I-380

Written by Sommer Steiner, Producer
The Iowa DOT says part of I-380 northbound is blocked after a crash.
They say between Exit 23: 42nd Street and Exit 24A: IA 100; Collins Road is blocked.
