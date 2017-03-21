Attorney uses fail charity to steal money from clients

A Coralville attorney pled guilty to 11 counts of mail fraud on Tuesday.

Dennis A. Bjorklund from Coralville was charged after an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI finding that during a five-month period in late 2005, Bjorklund had 11 clients donate money to a fake non-profit.

The clients were seeking help with state charges of Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) and were told by Bjorklund that a donation of $100 to $500 to Re-Adapt would result in a more favorable outcome in court.

The FBI says Re-Adapt was set up by Bjorklund, who used a P.O. Box to collect the checks and a Wisconsin bank to deposit and then withdraw money for personal uses.

Bjorklund was indicted in July 2010 and arrested in Colorado on April 16, 2015, and has remained in custody since then.

Bjorklund faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine for each count of mail fraud.