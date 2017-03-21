Cyclones' Burton invited to Portsmouth

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa State guard Deonte Burton (30) grabs a rebound over Miami guard Bruce Brown (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the AdvoCare Invitational tournament in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. Iowa State won 73-56.

Iowa State senior Deonte Burton will attend the 2017 Portsmouth Invitational April 12-15 in Portsmouth, Virginia. Team rosters, with eight teams making up the field, will be announced in the near future for the senior showcase.

Burton earned All-Big 12 Third-Team honors as a senior. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin native averaged career highs of 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Burton transformed himself into a complete player as a senior, recording team-highs of 60 steals and 49 blocks. He is just the second player in school history to record 40 blocks and 40 steals in a single season, while also becoming just the fourth player in Big 12 history to average at least 15 points and have 60 steals and 40 blocks in a season.

Burton scored in double figures in 26 of 35 games, including 11 games with at least 20 points. He scored a career-high 31 points against Oklahoma. Burton also had 29 points against Gonzaga and in Iowa State’s win at Kansas. Against the Jayhawks, Burton hit 7-of-9 three-pointers as the Cyclones snapped KU’s streak of 51 consecutive wins in Allen Fieldhouse.

Burton posted five of his six career double-doubles as a senior. He hit a career-high 40 three-pointers in 2016-17 and scored his 1,000th career collegiate point as Iowa State defeated West Virginia to win the Big 12 Tournament.

Burton also All-Big 12 Second-Team honors from the Associated Press and he was selected to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team after averaging 18.3 points and shooting 52.8 percent from the field in the Cyclones’ three wins.

The P.I.T. invites 64 of the best college basketball seniors from across the nation to participate in the four-day, 12-game tournament in front of representatives from every NBA team.

Last year, Iowa State was represented at the event by Jameel McKay and Abdel Nader.