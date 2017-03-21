Gordmans stores attract 2 bidders in bankruptcy court

The Gordmans bankruptcy has attracted two bidders who want to keep at least some of the company's 106 discount department stores operating.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company, filed for bankruptcy protection last week and announced plans to liquidate its inventory after posting losses in five of its last six quarters.

Former Gordmans CEO Jeff Gordman is leading one of the groups interested in the company's assets. Gordman left the company in 2013 after clashing with the Sun Capital private equity firm that owns half the company.

The other potential bidder is Houston-based Stage Stores that operates roughly 800 stores under several different brands.

But any sale of Gordman's assets will have to be approved by the bankruptcy court, so it's not clear if the bidders will prevail.