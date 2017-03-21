ISU Men's Basketball player to transfer

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa State sophomore forward Simeon Carter is transferring from the men’s basketball program, head coach Steve Prohm announced Tuesday.

“I met with Simeon following the season and he informed me of his desire to transfer,” Prohm said. “We wish him the best and will assist him in any way we can as he looks for a new school.”

Carter, a Charlotte, North Carolina native, saw action in six