Hawkeye Men's Basketball Banquet Tickets on sale

Tickets are on sale for the University of Iowa Men's Basketball Team Banquet that will be held on Sunday, April 9, at the Coralville Marriott & Conference Center in the Oakdale Ballroom. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. (CT) with dinner and a program to follow at 4 p.m. Buffet meals are $38 per person and the kids meal is $15. Tickets can be purchased online at hawkeyesports.com/tickets and enter promocode HAWKS2017. Orders must be received by the end of the working day on Friday, March 31.

Iowa finished its season with 19 victories and competed in its sixth straight postseason tournament. The Hawkeyes posted four wins over ranked opponents and finished in the upper division of the Big Ten standings for the fifth consecutive season.