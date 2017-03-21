Iowa City mayor to declare March 21st as "Immigration Day of Action"

During Tuesday night's Iowa City City Council meeting, Mayor Jim Throgmorton is planning to sign a proclamation naming March 21st as "Immigration Day of Action."

The proclamation is a part of nationwide movement by mayors to show the contributions that immigrants make to a community while urging immigration reform.

“This proclamation highlights our city’s continued commitment to supporting immigrants, and to bring our entire community together in that effort,” Mayor Throgmorton said, in a city release.

Mayors are using the hashtag #MayorsStand4All across social media platforms.