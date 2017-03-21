Former Bulls GM Jerry Krause dies at 77: Report

By James Neveau

Jerry Krause, known as the architect of the Chicago Bulls' dynasty in the 1990s, has passed away at the age of 77, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Krause, who won six championships during his successful tenure with the Bulls, passed away on Tuesday, a family member told the Tribune's KC Johnson.

A Chicago-native, Krause was hired by Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf to oversee the construction of the team's roster before the 1985-86 season. In his tenure, he drafted players like Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant, traded for players like Bill Cartwright and Dennis Rodman, and ultimately helped the team to one of the most successful runs in sports history as they won six championships in eight seasons.

Even with all that success, there were always tensions between Krause and the two biggest stars in Chicago, as Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson frequently butted heads with the G.M. Krause did not attend Jordan's Hall of Fame induction in 2009, and he frequently chastised Jackson in the press during their rocky relationship.