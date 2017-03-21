UPDATE: Child jumps from house to escape fire

UPDATE: According to the Dubuque Fire Marshal, there's extensive fire damage to the second level of the duplex.

The family is no longer able to stay there.

Authorities also say the 7-year-old child is being treated for smoke inhalation.

------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: According to the Dubuque Asst. Fire Chief Cal Motsch, two people and one dog escaped a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

An officer caught a 7-year-old child who jumped out of the window to escape the fire, while another officer caught the dog. The mother exited the house out the front door.

Motsch believes the fire started in the kitchen.

He says three people and one dog will be displaced by the fire.

There was some minor smoke damage to the first story of the house.

Stay with KWWL as we gather more information.

-----------------------------------

Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in the 2700 block of Jackson Street in Dubuque.

No word on what caused it, or if anyone has been hurt.

KWWL has a crew on the way.