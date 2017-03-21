Two bald eagles found shot in Webster County

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is looking for the person or people responsible for shooting two bald eagles in Webster County.

“People around here are outraged,” said Bill Spece, state conservation officer with the Iowa DNR, in a press release. “Both eagles were shot with a similar caliber firearm and left for dead so it is possible that these cases are related.”

Spece said the first was an immature bird found two weeks ago in the Boone Forks Wildlife Area.

The second was a mature bird found Saturday near the sewage lagoons at Lehigh. That eagle died shortly after it was transported to a wildlife rehabilitator. It was shot twice, the release says.

The eagles were found within ten miles of each other.

“We don’t have much to go on so we are asking for the public’s help to find those responsible,” Spece said.

He said people with information on the case can use the Turn in Poachers (TIP) website at www.iowadnr.gov/tip, call the TIP hotline at 1-800-532-2020 or call him directly at 515-571-0127. Information can be left anonymously.