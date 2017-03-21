TRAFFIC ALERT: Confusion on University Avenue in Cedar Falls

University ave. construction have you dizzy? While sitting in the passenger seat, my photog & I saw multiple cars going the wrong way @KWWL pic.twitter.com/Fse1PP29kZ

Second phase of construction along University Ave. started this week, creating confusion for drivers.

The second phase of construction involves shifting traffic to the north side of University Avenue between Melrose Drive and Rownd Street and between Cedar Heights Drive and Midway Drive.

The shift is causing a change to one lane of traffic in each direction. The city of Cedar Falls says access to Hillcrest Drive off University Avenue will be closed. A portion of the frontage road between Cedar Heights Drive and Midway Drive will be closed as well, to construct new frontage road pavement and utilities.

Some drivers had a tough time navigating the traffic changes, calling it chaotic.

"I mean within three hours the whole street is torn up. It's unbelievable, and I'm lost and I can't get around."

Drivers say they've seen people driving the wrong way, cutting over the median, and even getting stuck on the wrong side of traffic.

It's no longer the roundabouts putting people in frenzy, but now the head to head lane change along Cedar Heights Drive and University Avenue.

"We were coming this way and we saw another guy and he was on the other side of the street. And there was nowhere to go and there was a big truck in front of him and he just kind of sped through everything."

Some drivers expressed their annoyance saying there were a lack of signs in the morning.

The city of Cedar Falls says they're doing their best to keep drivers informed about changing traffic routes.

"The people that are taking it slowly, watching what's happening are figuring it out," said Cedar Falls Director of Community Development Stephanie Sheetz. "We have signs up that say road closed do not enter, but we do have construction vehicles going in and out of those area and so it's not wise to follow those."

Although frustrated, drivers say there's not much they can do.

"Yes, it's time consuming but what can you say?" said Rodney Frost. "Once they get started you gotta wait till they get done."

Project managers say they are on target for phase two. As far as to how long is left, they say they never know what the weather will bring, which could impact construction.

To stay up to date on lane closures and traffic changes, sign up for the City of Cedar Falls updates on the project here.

-------UPDATE------

Multiple cars are going the wrong way on University Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Construction on this road recently changed from three lanes on both sides to two lanes on one side.

See the video above.