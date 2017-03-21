Cedar Rapids Police looking for your help in hit & run investiga - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids Police looking for your help in hit & run investigation

Posted: Updated:
Written by Sara Belmont
Connect
Photo courtesy of the Cedar Rapids Police Department. Photo courtesy of the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a car that was involved in a hit and run accident. 

The hit and run happened near the 700 block of 8th Avenue SE on Saturday, March 18th at 2:15 a.m. Police say a man was lying in the middle of the road and had been hit while riding his bike.

They're looking for a white Chrysler 200, model years 2011-2014.  The Chrysler will have damage to the front of the vehicle.  The damage likely will be to the grill, bumper, hood, and/or the windshield.

The victim has been identified as 60-year-old  Ronald Leroy Price.  Price was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the vehicle of interest is encouraged to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.