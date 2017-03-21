Cedar Rapids Police looking for your help in hit & run investigation

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a car that was involved in a hit and run accident.

The hit and run happened near the 700 block of 8th Avenue SE on Saturday, March 18th at 2:15 a.m. Police say a man was lying in the middle of the road and had been hit while riding his bike.



They're looking for a white Chrysler 200, model years 2011-2014. The Chrysler will have damage to the front of the vehicle. The damage likely will be to the grill, bumper, hood, and/or the windshield.



The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Ronald Leroy Price. Price was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the vehicle of interest is encouraged to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491.