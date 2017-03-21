Iowa House OKs bill shortening time for discrimination lawsuits

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa House has passed legislation that would shorten the deadline for filing discrimination lawsuits in the state from two years to 90 days.

The Republican-controlled chamber voted 58-39 Monday to pass the legislation. It now heads to the GOP-majority Senate.

Under current Iowa law, people have two years to file lawsuits in district court after their discrimination claims are investigated by the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, which oversees such complaints. The proposed 90-day change aligns with federal guidelines.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa says the measure will hurt low-income people who cannot immediately hire a lawyer to take their case.

Casey's General Stores is registered in favor of the bill and says the shorter deadline ensures witness testimony remains accurate.