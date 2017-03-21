University Ave meetings today in both Waterloo, Cedar Falls

The future of a big road project will be discussed today in the Cedar Valley.



In Waterloo, a public meeting will be held about University Avenue. Construction from Highway 63 to Midway Drive will be discussed tonight at the Waterloo Center for the Arts from 5:30 to 7.



Phase two of the University Ave project is the focus of a meeting in Cedar Falls. Construction from Midway to McClain will be discussed at the AEA on Cedar Heights Drive from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.