University Ave meetings today in both Waterloo, Cedar Falls - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

University Ave meetings today in both Waterloo, Cedar Falls

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

The future of a big road project will be discussed today in the Cedar Valley.

In Waterloo, a public meeting will be held about University Avenue. Construction from Highway 63 to Midway Drive will be discussed tonight at the Waterloo Center for the Arts from 5:30 to 7.

Phase two of the University Ave project is the focus of a meeting in Cedar Falls. Construction from Midway to McClain will be discussed at the AEA on Cedar Heights Drive from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.