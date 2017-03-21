NEW THIS MORNING: Fire at Cedar Falls home - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

NEW THIS MORNING: Fire at Cedar Falls home

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Firefighters were needed at a home on Hillcrest Drive in Cedar Falls this morning.

Police say a fire started in a dryer and caused minor damage.

No one was hurt.

There's a lot of roadwork being done in that area. Crews say it did not slow them down.

