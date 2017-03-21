Eric Trump, wife Lara expecting their first child

Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, are expecting their first child in September, and it’s a boy, People Magazine reported.

The child will be the ninth grandchild of President Donald Trump’s. "Eric’s dad was so excited," Lara said, "that we were worried he’d blurt it out at a press conference."

The couple said they’ve gotten a lot of babysitting experience taking care of their many nieces and nephews. And now, their challenge is to come up with a name.

"We really loved the name Charlie, but we’d already named our dog that, so it’s out," Eric told People.

"We sort of screwed ourselves over there," his wife added.

Lara is in her second trimester now, and said that she’s feeling great after being exhausted in the beginning.

"It surprised me, because I’m a very active person, and until the fatigue hit, I didn’t believe it would actually happen to me," she told People. "It really affected me. But I’m feeling really good now."