High court nominee to face daylong questioning in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces hours of questioning from senators on Day Two of his confirmation hearing.

Frustrated Democrats are determined to press him on everything from abortion and guns to his independence from President Donald Trump.

Republicans are unanimously supporting Gorsuch, and certain to give him what cover they can as he appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

Gorsuch himself sought to emphasize his strong belief in the separation of powers in his opening statement Monday, pledging to be independent or "hang up the robe."

The first day of the hearing was given over to opening statements, with questions saved for Tuesday, and Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley warned senators that the session could last 10 hours or more.