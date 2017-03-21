Problems Underground: How you might be clogging up the sewer in Waterloo

Waterloo Waste Management says something you may be doing in your home could be hurting the city.

They just launched their new initiative called F.O.G.

They want to teach people why they can't pour fat, oil, and grease down the sink or toilet.

Video of a sewer in Waterloo last December shows that it is covered in grease.

Waterloo Waste Management cleaned the pipe out so it wouldn't clog.

This becomes a serious problem when the pipe backs up. Dirty water with no where to go can then end up back in your home.

Waste management asks that people instead put fat, oil, and grease in the garbage.

They say this may be common sense to some, but it's something we often forget. We're not thinking about what's below us.

The city notices many sewer lines covered in grease near apartments especially.

Waterloo says a lot of the money that pays for this clean up comes from sewer bills.