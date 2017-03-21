Dubuque Police looking to ID theft suspects

The Dubuque Police is asking for help identifying two people suspected of theft last week.

Lt. Scott Baxter says the two people pictured allegedly stole $800 in electronics from Walmart on Thursday.

He says the man and woman may also be associated with a vehicle that appears to be a silver Chevy Impala, or something very similar.

If you have any information, call Dubuque Police at 563-589-4415.