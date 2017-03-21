Dubuque Police looking to ID theft suspects - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque Police looking to ID theft suspects

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The Dubuque Police is asking for help identifying two people suspected of theft last week.

Lt. Scott Baxter says the two people pictured allegedly stole $800 in electronics from Walmart on Thursday.

He says the man and woman may also be associated with a vehicle that appears to be a silver Chevy Impala, or something very similar.

If you have any information, call Dubuque Police at 563-589-4415.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.