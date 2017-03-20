Iowa man dies after car crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa man dies after car crash

Written by Sara Belmont
An Iowa man is dead after a car crash on U.S. 151 North of State Road in Dodgeville. 

Jeffrey Kirby, 31, of LeClaire stuck the rear of a tillage tool in the right lane. It was being pulled by a farm tractor driven by John Spraggon of Fennimore, WI.

Kirby was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Spraggon was wearing a seatbelt and reported no injuries at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

