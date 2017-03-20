Iowa Men's Gymnastics edges Nebraska

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The eighth-ranked University of Iowa men’s gymnastics team defeated the seventh-ranked Huskers, 408.300-400.000 on Monday night. Iowa won four event titles to highlight the event.

“It’s nice to beat a team that’s ranked ahead of us,” said head coach JD Reive. “Pommel horse was phenomenal, vault was great and parallel bars were pretty good. There were some very good things tonight.”

Senior Andrew Botto won the all-around crown with a score of 78.700.

“This win means a lot, especially since Nebraska is ranked above us,” said Botto. “Showing them that we could win shows that rankings don’t matter much. It depends on who’s going to be best that day and that’s exactly what we did.”

Four Hawkeyes finished in the top-five on high bar as Iowa scored 67.800. Senior Cory Paterson won the event title with a new season-best score of 14.400. His score is the highest individual score on high bar this season.

“It feels great,” said Paterson. “I didn’t really have a lot of pressure. I just went up and did my last routine at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. I wanted to have some fun and I did the best routine so far and I stuck the landing. The team came rushing in and it feels great.”

Hodges was the runner-up (13.900), sophomore Rogelio Vazquez finished third (13.800) and freshman Andrew Herrador finished fourth (13.600).

Junior Austin Hodges won the event title on pommel horse (14.500) as the Hawkeyes scored 68.150. Junior Elijah Parsells and freshman Nick Merryman followed with second (13.700) and third (13.600) place finishes, respectively.

Iowa swept the top three spots on rings as they scored 66.400. Senior Mark Springett won the title with a score of 13.750. Junior Dylan Ellsworth was the runner-up with a score of 13.700 and Andrew Botto claimed the third spot with a score of 13.550.

Iowa notched a season-high 68.850 on floor. Springett led the Hawkeyes with a second-place finish (14.200). Paterson and Herrador rounded out the top-five, finishing fourth (14.050) and fifth (13.950), respectively.

The Hawkeyes tallied 71.400 on vault. Botto led the way with a 14.450. Herrador finished right behind in third place with a score of 14.400.

Iowa recorded 65.700 on parallel bars. They were led by sophomore Jake Brodarzon who tied for second with a score of 13.600. Hodges finished in fourth with a score of 13.400.

The Hawkeyes travel to University Park, Pennsylvania, to face Penn State on March 25. Competition is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. (CT).