UPDATE: Emergency alert sent by mistake by Johnson County

Written by Sara Belmont
Johnson County Sheriffs say an incorrect emergency alert was sent out in some areas of Johnson and Polk Counties.

The third party vendor that is used throughout Iowa had been attempting to send this updated Wireless Emergency Alert Message and is investigating how and why the erroneous message went out

The message was supposed to be an update about a missing person out of Johnson County. 

Some people received a notification reading "Civil Emergency in this area until 8:45 p.m" for Polk County. They say it was an error by the issuing party in Johnson County.

