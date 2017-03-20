BREAKING: Missing Johnson County woman found safe

A missing woman who walked out of a mental health facility Sunday night has been found safe.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Vanessa Jones was found somewhere in Johnson County this evening. They say someone spotted her and called the police. Jones is at the hospital being evaluated at this time.

They are not releasing more details at this time.

******************************************

At 5:34 p.m., Sunday night, Vanessa Jones, 35, reportedly left Chatham Oaks. Chatham Oaks in Iowa City, is a treatment residence for individuals with chronic mental illness.

Jones is said to have left the facility and walked to a nearby field.

"She is described as a white female with brown hair and green eyes, approximately 5'4" and weighing approximately 160 lbs. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, pants, and pink Crocs sandals," police said, in a release.

Officials have continued to release updates on the search saying that for the past 24 hours, over eight public safety agencies have searched for Jones.

"The search has utilized over 50 personnel and various specialized equipment but has turned up no sign of her," police said.