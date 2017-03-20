Top ten best burgers in Iowa announced

The top ten best burgers in Iowa have been announced by the Iowa Beef Industry Council.

One of the restaurants making the list is Saucy Focaccia in Cedar Rapids.

Saucy Focaccia Owner Paul Andreasen says burgers are their most popular item.

"We bake our bread fresh in house that's where the focaccia comes from and then additionally we use fresh chuck, ground chuck that we make daily we use our own seasoning mix in that," he says.

Customer Tim Nye says he believes the restaurant deserves to be in the top ten.

"I thought it was really good, it was different," he says.

In addition to basic burgers customers can order specialty items like the bacon macaroni-and-cheese burger.

"We are just really proud of our burgers, we get a lot of compliments and we feel like we take a lot of love to make our burgers and, come try them," says Andreasen.

Other restaurants on the top ten best burger list include:

- Ankeny Diner, Ankeny

- Elm’s Club, Creston

- BeerBurger, North Liberty

- BW’s Burgers, West Des Moines

- Smokin’ Hereford, Storm Lake

- Doc’s Stadium Bar & Grill, Jefferson

- The Irish Shanti, Elgin

- Down Right Delicious, Clarinda -

-Vaughn’s Café and Bakery, Clarinda

Anonymous judges will visit each restaurant and the number one best burger in Iowa will be announced on May 1st.

More than 9200 burgers were originally nominated but the ten receiving the most votes made the list.