Major renovations underway at Farley Speedway

Dirt track racing -- a popular past time in Dubuque County.

"It's been a tradition, especially in the Midwest. Dirt track racing has been around for many years," said Ed White, promoter and manager of Farley Speedway.

But over the years attendance has gone down, including at the Farley Speedway.

New ownership and management is hoping renovations will bring new interest. "The major changes here will be, we'll be able to enter the track on corner number four now, where before we were entering the track, over here on corner number two," said White.

They're getting rid of the 1/2 mile track. Instead, there will only be a 3/8 mile track. This will keep cars from being spread out too much, making the racing more competitive.

There will also be a new pit area.

There's still a lot of work to be done. The old score board is coming down. It's been there for the past 40 years or so. While longtime visitors might be sad to see it go, management says the upgrades are needed.

"We're gonna be adding a new 14 ft. by 48 ft. jumbotron in this area," said White.

Along with that will come an electronic scoring system and media center. Eventually, visitors will also notice new bleachers and stands.

A lot of work and a lot of money are going into this project. So far, it's costing about $200,000.

Management also hoping to make the Farley Speedway more family friendly.

The 2017 racing season starts next month, April 21. For more information, visit: http://www.farleyspeedwaypromotions.com/