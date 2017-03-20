West Des Moines teacher facing marijuana charges - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

West Des Moines teacher facing marijuana charges

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a West Des Moines junior high teacher is facing two drug charges.

Court records say 38-year-old Katherine Seiberling is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested Thursday night after an officer pulled her over for a headlight problem on the car Seiberling was driving.

Online court records don't list the name of an attorney who could be contacted to comment for Seiberling.

The officer wrote in a criminal complaint that he could smell marijuana as he spoke to Seiberling and that she admitted having some pot with her. The officer says he found less than a gram of pot inside a pill bottle in the car.

School records list her as a language arts teacher at Stillwell Junior High.

