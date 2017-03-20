Broadway's hit 'Hamilton' coming to Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Broadway's hit 'Hamilton' coming to Iowa

The Des Moines Performing Arts Center announces a "history-making" season which includes Broadway hit Hamilton.

The dates for Hamilton are June 27th through July 15th at the Des Moines Civic Center.

The award winning shows tells the story of Alexander Hamilton and the Founding Fathers. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway.

