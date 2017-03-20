The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber celebration has one major theme: Recognition of individuals, businesses and organizations. The event is attended by over 600 people, including Cedar Valley business and civic leaders. KWWL Vice President and General Manager Jim McKernan was tonight's emcee.

The annual event recognizes,

The efforts of a Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber investor in promoting the quality of life and offering leadership within the Cedar Valley, achieving a major business accomplishment or making an outstanding contribution to the Cedar Valley community, economy and citizens. - The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber website

Here's a list of the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber Annual Awards:

Diversity & Inclusion Award went to The Sayer Group and CUNA Mutual Group.

Cedar Valley Partner Award went to Cedar Falls Schools Center for Advanced Professional Studies and Waterloo Community Schools - Center Technical Education Program.

John Deere Treating Capital Well Award went to Rydell Warehousing.

Harold Brock Innovation Award went to id8 and Millrace Coworking and Collaboration Space.

Business of the Year Award went to The Accel Group and Advanced Systems.

Fulfilling the Vision of One Award went to Stacey Bentley.

Legacy Award went to Bob Petersen and Dan Watters.