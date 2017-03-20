Singer Mike Posner to perform at University of Dubuque

Mike Posner and The Legendary Mike Posner Band will be in Dubuque in May. The concert will take place at the University of Dubuque on May 5th.

This week tickets are only for sale for University of Dubuque students. The general public can buy tickets starting Tuesday, March 28th. The cost for a ticket is $30.

Posner's most popular songs include: “I Took A Pill In Ibiza." “Cooler Than Me," and “Please Don’t Go."