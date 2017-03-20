Singer Mike Posner to perform at University of Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Singer Mike Posner to perform at University of Dubuque

Posted: Updated:
Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Mike Posner and The Legendary Mike Posner Band will be in Dubuque in May. The concert will take place at the University of Dubuque on May 5th. 

This week tickets are only for sale for University of Dubuque students. The general public can buy tickets starting Tuesday, March 28th. The cost for a ticket is $30.  

Posner's most popular songs include: “I Took A Pill In Ibiza." “Cooler Than Me," and “Please Don’t Go."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.