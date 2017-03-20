Iowa's top 10 best burgers announced

The Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen's Association have announced the top ten best burgers in Iowa. Nearly 9,200 votes were counted.

The winning restaurants include:

- Ankeny Diner, Ankeny

- Elm’s Club, Creston

- BeerBurger, North Liberty

- Saucy Focaccia, Cedar Rapids

- BW’s Burgers, West Des Moines

- Smokin’ Hereford, Storm Lake

- Doc’s Stadium Bar & Grill, Jefferson

- The Irish Shanti, Elgin

- Down Right Delicious, Clarinda

- Vaughn’s Café and Bakery, Clarinda

Last year, The Chuckwagon Restaurant of Adair took home the title of the 2016 Iowa’s Best Burger.