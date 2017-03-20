Q Casino announces lineup for summer concert series - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Q Casino announces lineup for summer concert series

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Four acts, ranging from country to modern rock, will be featured this summer as part of Q Casino's outdoor concert series.

Montgomery Gentry will perform Friday, June 2 on the Back Waters Stage.

Theory of a Deadman comes to Dubuque on Saturday, June 17.

Aaron Lewis performs on Saturday, July 1, followed two weeks later by Skid Row, on Saturday, July 15.

For more information, visit www.qcasinoandhoteldbq.com.

