Diana Ross coming to McGrath Amphitheatre

Written by Sara Belmont
Singer Diana Ross is coming to the McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids Sunday, July 9th.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24th at noon.

Tickets range between $57 and $147. You can buy them at ticketmaster.com or by calling the U.S. Cellular Center Box Office at 800-745-3000.

